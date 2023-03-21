Retrial of Christian Bey set to start after mistrial declared last week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Opening statements are expected today in the retrial for the man charged with killing an off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer.

Police say Christian Bey killed Officer Calvin Hall in 2019.

A judge declared a mistrial last week after a witness revealed Bey had a prior record that included prison time.

Bey's lawyer argued that the information could have unfairly swayed the jury and the judge agreed.

A new jury is already in place.

