Residents raise concerns to Gainey, leaders during City in the Streets event

Residents raise concerns to Gainey, leaders during community meeting
02:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents raised numerous concerns during Pittsburgh's City in the Streets program.

Mayor Ed Gainey and leaders visited Garfield on Wednesday and listened to concerns about public safety, affordable housing and blight.

The new initiative kicked off in May. It is a block party-style event that Gainey says is an effort to build trust in the community and learn about opportunities.

Public safety leaders talked about recruitment Wednesday during the event.

"We need EMTS and paramedics," Pittsburgh EMS Chief Amera Gilchrist said. "We are trying to actively recruit. It's very difficult."  

"Pittsburgh is a melting pot," Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. "We need fair representation of minorities and women on the job."

"Recruiting, engaging in our community, I want officers from our community that look like us that represent the city of Pittsburgh in a way that we haven't seen in the past," Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said.

Mayor Gainey touched on violence and called on the community for help.

"We know the only way that will happen is if we say enough is enough and we are going to do what's necessary to protect our kids," Gainey said.

The initiative will last through the fall.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:15 PM

