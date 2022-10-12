Residents displaced after apartment complex fire in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) - The Red Cross is helping residents after an early morning fire in New Brighton.

The fire appeared to have started in a third-floor uni at the EB McNitt apartments on Allegheny Street.

The building is a 36-unit building for residents 60 and older.

Those affected by the fire are getting help with clothing, shelter, and food from The Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.