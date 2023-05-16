Three people rescued following mining accident in Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people have been rescued following a mining accident in Washington County.

The incident occurred at the Sparta Portal, a Consol Energy mining portal in Morris Township just after 4 a.m.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that 3 individuals were trapped underground and that one has been pulled above ground and is being airlifted by helicopter. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two others were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Details surrounding the accident are limited at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.