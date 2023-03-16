Report: Steelers sign LB Elandon Roberts to 2-year deal

Steelers fans excited about young core as they look toward 2023

Steelers fans excited about young core as they look toward 2023

Steelers fans excited about young core as they look toward 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be busy during the 2023 Free Agency period, adding yet another linebacker to its squad.

According to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, LB Elandon Roberts will sign a 2-year deal with the Steelers.

LB Elandon Roberts tells me he is signing a 2-year deal with the Steelers — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2023

Roberts will reportedly join former Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb in the steel city, who agreed to a deal with the Steelers Wednesday. The 28-year-old linebacker set career highs with the Dolphins in the 2022 campaign with 95 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, while playing all 17 games.

The New England Patriots selected Roberts in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston.