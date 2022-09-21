Watch CBS News
Report: Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is reportedly facing a multi-game suspension.

Kazee has been suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policies, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

The Steelers placed Kazee on injured reserve last month after he suffered an injury in the preseason. 

The Steelers' next three games are against the Browns, Jets and Bills. Kazee will serve his suspension while on IR, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:34 PM

