Frazer Township community remembers police chief

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police from all over the Pittsburgh area turned out on Thursday to remember a police chief who died this week.

Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns died on April 1. He spent nearly five decades in law enforcement, leaving a mark on many of the hundreds who paid their respects on Thursday.

"He always cared about the other officers and other people in the community," retired chief George Polnar said.

Kuhns guided and impacted the careers of many police officers, instilling the importance of compassion and empathy on the job.

"This is a very, very great loss," friend Kate Misczak said. "He has mentored so many young men to follow in his footsteps."

People who knew him said he was fair with everyone.

"He was just an upstanding man, very fair, very open, very caring, never judged anybody," Misczak said. "Just laid the facts out and pondered. He never jumped to judgment."

Those who knew him said Kuhns was known for going out of his way to give back to others.

"I can't say enough good about Terry," Polnar said. "Just was always out for the other person try to help them out and do what he could."

Kuhns' funeral is on Friday. His family asks anyone who wants to show their support to donate to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley.