Frazer Township Police announce passing of police chief Terry Kuhns

FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Frazer Township Police announced earlier this week the death of its chief, Terry Kuhns.

According to the department, Kuhns passed away peacefully at his home on April 1.

Kuhns spent nearly 6 years in law enforcement and became a pillar of the community in Frazer Township.

"For those of you who knew Terry, knew that if you ever needed anything, he would be there for you," they said in a post on their Facebook page. "Always kind-hearted and put others' needs ahead of his. [He] would never hesitate to donate to a good cause or take time out of his day to help a friend, family member, or an officer."

Visitation will be held today from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duster Funeral & Cremation Services on 10th Avenue in Tarentum. A service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.

Finally, Pollock Lodge 502 Tarentum Masons will hold services at the funeral home on Thursday at 6 p.m. and he will be laid to rest at the Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Frazer Township.

The family is asking for donations to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington.

"Terry's passing will forever leave a hole in our hearts that will never be filled," the department said on Facebook. "His laugh, smile, and the way he would tell stories will be missed every single day. Walking into the station just doesn't feel the same. Terry will not be forgotten and his legacy will live on in all who have been a part of his life."