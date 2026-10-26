Donnie Iris remembered by Pittsburghers as "special man"

Pittsburghers are remembering Donnie Iris as "a local legend" following his death on Monday. The iconic Pittsburgh rocker was 83.

Iris had been diagnosed in 2023 with bladder cancer after his sold-out 80th birthday show, leading him to cancel multiple concerts. But Iris returned to the stage, where he stayed until he announced his retirement in early October after performing at Citizens Live at The Wylie on Sept. 28.

"Today, we lost a true Pittsburgh icon," Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor posted on X on Monday night. "Donnie Iris was more than a local legend - he was part of the soundtrack of our city."

In his tribute, O'Connor thanked Iris for sharing his music with the world and "uniting our city through our shared pride in you, your music & your legacy."

Bill Peduto, who served as Pittsburgh's mayor from 2014 to 2022, said in a post on X that Iris "represented everything that was good about being a Pittsburgher."

"He was a special man - talented, kind, welcoming & down to Earth," Peduto wrote on Monday night. "He will forever be a part of Pittsburgh. Miss you already, King and thank you!"

Condolences and remembrances for Iris poured in Monday night for Iris, whose career took off in 1970 when he earned a gold record for writing and singing the No. 1 song "The Rapper" with the Jaggerz.

He then joined Wild Cherry in 1978 before founding Donnie Iris & The Cruisers with Mark Avsec. They recorded the album "Back On The Streets," which had the hit song "Ah! Leah!"

"Fair winds and following seas to a Western PA legend, Donnie Iris," Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio posted to X on Monday night.

The Steelers, Pirates and Penguins all shared tributes, as did Jondavid R. Longo, the mayor of Slippery Rock Borough.

"He was one of ours, born in New Castle, raised in Ellwood City, and forever tied to the towns and people of this region," Longo said in a Facebook post Monday night. "Donnie cared about Slippery Rock enough to give his time and talent to charitable efforts that strengthened our community."