Pittsburgh music legend Donnie Iris announces retirement following hometown show, "It was a meaningful and fitting moment."

A legend in the Pittsburgh music scene is hanging up the microphone and the guitar for good.

Donnie Iris posted a letter on his social media pages announcing his retirement.

"After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances," the letter from Iris read.

The announcement comes just about two weeks after Iris performed at the grand opening of Pittsburgh's newest concert venue, Citizens Live at the Wylie, on September 28.

"It was a meaningful and fitting moment to share with all of you in my hometown," Iris wrote.

The Pittsburgh native has spent six decades dedicated to the music industry, getting his start with the Jaggerz and Wild Cherry in the 1970s, and then beginning his own band, Donnie Iris and the Cruisers.

In that time, he had two massive hits, "Ah! Leah!" and "Love Is Like A Rock," which hit 29th and 37th on the Billboard charts, respectively.

In 2023, Iris announced he had to step away from music in order to battle cancer, but quickly returned to the stage.

In June 2023, he announced the diagnosis and canceled a few shows, but then, in November, said he had completed his chemotherapy treatments and would perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township.

Now, about three years later, Iris is calling it a career.

"Music has given me far more than I could ever put into words," his letter said. "From the earliest days to every chapter of my life, your support has been a constant source of joy and inspiration."