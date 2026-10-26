Donnie Iris, Pittsburgh music legend, dies

Donnie Iris, the Pittsburgh music legend behind "Ah! Leah!," has died, according to a former bandmate on Monday. He was 83.

Iris, who called Ellwood City his hometown, had been diagnosed with bladder cancer shortly after his sold-out 80th birthday show in 2023. He canceled several shows but later returned to the stage. He continued to perform until he announced his retirement earlier this month after a show at Citizens Live at The Wylie on Sept. 28.

"After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances," Iris said in a letter posted to social media on Oct. 9. "Music has given me far more than I could ever put into words. From the earliest days to every chapter of my life, your support has been a constant source of joy and inspiration."

Donnie Iris

Iris' climb to fame began in 1970 when he earned a gold record for writing and singing the No. 1 song "The Rapper" with the Jaggerz. After joining Wild Cherry in 1978, he met Mark Avsec, and the two founded Donnie Iris & The Cruisers. They recorded the album "Back On The Streets," which had the hit song "Ah! Leah!"

Iris was christened the "new king of cool" by a reviewer after a show in 1980, and from that name, the follow-up album "King Cool" was born. The album had songs "Love Is Like A Rock," "That's The Way Love Ought To Be" and "My Girl."

During their time as a band, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers toured with names like Journey, Loverboy, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett and Hall & Oates.

Iris' cause of death was not immediately released on Monday.

"While I will no longer be performing live, the memories, the music, and the connections we have built together will always remain close to my heart," Iris wrote in his retirement letter. "Thank you for your loyalty, your energy, and your love through all the years. It has been my great honor to make music for you."