Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman Tammy Berkey

BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Remains found in Somerset County were identified as a woman who'd been missing for almost a month.

Tammy Berkey's remains were found after a search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

Investigators were called to a home on the highway on Aug. 11 for a welfare check on Berkey.

At the home, police said troopers spoke with her brother, who lived with her. As troopers were searching the home, police said he went into another room and shot himself. He later died, and police weren't able to find Berkey.

"While many questions have been answered, much work is left to do on this case and it remains open and active for the foreseeable future," Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said, according to WTAJ.

Berkey's cause and manner of death were not released.