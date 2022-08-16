Watch CBS News
State police searching for missing Somerset County woman Tammy Berkey

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police in Somerset County have released new information into the investigation of missing woman Tammy Berkey of Berlin.

They said last Thursday that investigators were called to a home in Brothersvalley Township for a welfare check on Berkey.

At the home, troopers spoke with her brother, James Foy Jr., who lives at the house with Berkey. As police were searching the home, Foy went into another room and shot himself. He later died.

Berkey's whereabouts are still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-445-4104.

August 15, 2022

