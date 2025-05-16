Oakmont's Relay For Life of Riverview coming to an end after 25 years and millions of dollars raised

Relay for Life of Riverview takes final lap this year

Relay for Life of Riverview takes final lap this year

Something special is coming to an end in Oakmont.

After 25 years and thousands of dollars raised, the Relay for Life of Riverview is ending. For two women who have been with it since the beginning, it's bittersweet.

It's where they raised their families and spent the last 24 years in charge of promoting and walking at Riverside Park for the Relay for Life of Riverview.

"I know somebody, every single year, that either gets diagnosed or passes away from cancer," said Barbara Kutilek.

This year, their 25th, they will take their final lap.

"We said, 'I think it's a good time to stop,'" Kutilek said.

"It's sad, but I have grandchildren now, and they keep me busy," added Moochie Donatucci.

Participation in the race has declined over the years, and the duo said that it's been a challenge to get people involved.

"To be down here and putting all the time and energy that we do, and not have it a great turnout, it's sad, it's disappointing," Donatucci said.

Although the turnout at the relay has dwindled, the money donated has never slowed. They said that they'll more than likely surpass their goal of $2 million in donations.

"That's a cumulative goal since the year 2000 when we first started fundraising," said Aly Ruffling, The American Cancer Society's senior development manager.

Ruffing and the American Cancer Society have worked with the really for four years.

"Oakmont is a small but mighty community," Ruffing added.

The consistent donations showed the commitment the community and surrounding neighborhoods have had in the fight against cancer.

For Kutilek and Donatucci, the fight, at one point, became much more personal.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007," Donatucci said.

"I had lymphoma, so I was treated, it's been 10 years," added Kutilek.

Both remain cancer-free today, and now they're celebration is being survivors. Even though this is the end of their relay, they said the fight will go on until cancer is no more.

The final Relay for Life of Riverview will be on Saturday, May 31, and will start at 11 a.m. There is still time for people to sign up and participate, which you can do right here.

While for now the relay is expected to end, it could go on in the future, but only if someone steps up and takes charge.