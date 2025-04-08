Registration opens for 48th annual Pittsburgh Great Race

Registration is now open for the 48th annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and the 30th annual Dollar Bank Junior Great Race.

Organizers anticipate more than 10,000 people to cross the finish line in Downtown Pittsburgh over the course of race weekend. This year's "One Great Weekend" is scheduled for Sept. 27-28, 2025.

The Junior Great Race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, and also features the Family Fun Run, Tot Trot, and Diaper Dash, while the Great Race 10K and 5K is slated for Sunday, Sept. 28.

"As one of Pittsburgh's most cherished running traditions, the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and the Dollar Bank Junior Great Race continue to bring the community together through movement and celebration," said Race Director Brian Katze. "This year is extra special as we mark 30 years of the Dollar Bank Junior Great Race, which has introduced generations of young runners to the joy of racing. We invite families and runners of all ages to join us for this incredible weekend."

"Dollar Bank's commitment to the Pittsburgh community is deeply rooted, and our sponsorship of the Junior Great Race for its 30th year is a testament to that," stated Jim McQuade, Dollar Bank President and CEO. "The energy and spirit of Great Race weekend is truly special. It's truly rewarding to see generations of young runners create lasting memories at the starting line, many of whom now share that experience with their own families."

Runners who register on April 8 or 9 can take advantage of discounted registration fees. Over these two days, registration fees for the 5K are $25, the 10K is $30 and the Junior Great Race events are $10.

Starting April 10, registration fees will increase to $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. Junior Great Race registration will remain at $10.

Interested runners can sign up here.