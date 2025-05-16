The 3 referendums on Pittsburgh voters' ballots explained

Election Day is next week, and we are taking a deeper dive into what voters will see on their ballots in the city. Three referendums are on the table, but the wording can be tricky if you don't know what they're asking.

No matter what party affiliation you are or lack of affiliation, you can vote on these three referendums if you are a registered voter in the city of Pittsburgh.

"These referendums have been traditionally written in ways that are gobbledygook," former KDKA political editor Jon Delano said.

It can be like reading another language when you see questions asking:

"Shall the Pittsburgh Home Rule Charter, Article One, Home Rule Powers - Definitions, be supplemented by adding a new Section, '105. Local Governance', by prohibiting the discrimination on the basis of race, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or expression, disability, place of birth, national origin or association or affiliation with any nation or foreign state in conducting business of the City?"

That's one of the questions for changing the city's home rule charter, which is essentially its constitution. Voting yes would mean "the city would still be able to do business with companies without investigating all of their dealings with other foreign governments and nationals," Ruth Quint, the co-president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh, explained.

Question two deals with water utilities: "Shall the Pittsburgh Home Rule Charter be amended and supplemented by adding a new Article 11: RIGHT TO PUBLIC OWNERSHIP OF POTABLE WATER SYSTEMS, WASTEWATER SYSTEM, AND STORM SEWER SYSTEMS, which restricts the lease and/or sale of the City's water and sewer system to private entities?"

Translation: "This resolution would prohibit the city of Pittsburgh's water and sewer authority from selling it, privatizing it or even leasing it to an entity other than a public entity," Delano said.

Then there's question three: "Shall the Pittsburgh Home Rule Charter, Article One, Home Rule Powers - Definitions, be supplemented by adding a new section, '104. Amendments to Charter', by prohibiting the use of the Home Rule Charter Amendment process to add duties or obligations beyond the lawful scope of the city's authority?"

In simple terms: "It's basically saying, because this is unconstitutional, the citizens shouldn't even be able to bring this question up," Quint said.

Since the home rule charter is a legal document, you can thank that for the tricky wording. In all three cases, yes is stopping something from happening. A no answer is allowing it to happen.

