Watch CBS News
Local News

Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini postpones concert at PPG Paints Arena

By Christiana Cates, Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini postpones Pittsburgh concert
Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini postpones Pittsburgh concert 01:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kelsea Ballerini postponed her concert that was planned for Feb. 7 at PPG Paints Arena.

The singer cancelled the concert due to an illness. 

Ballerini performed in Buffalo, N.Y. Thursday night and had to stop performing after 5 songs. "I'm sicker than I'm trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight, " she said in a post on X after the performance. 

She performed in Detroit, M.I. earlier this week. 

Ticketholders can still use the tickets for the rescheduled show. The Pittsburgh concert will now be on April 12. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.