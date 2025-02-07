Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini postpones concert at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kelsea Ballerini postponed her concert that was planned for Feb. 7 at PPG Paints Arena.

The singer cancelled the concert due to an illness.

Ballerini performed in Buffalo, N.Y. Thursday night and had to stop performing after 5 songs. "I'm sicker than I'm trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight, " she said in a post on X after the performance.

She performed in Detroit, M.I. earlier this week.

Ticketholders can still use the tickets for the rescheduled show. The Pittsburgh concert will now be on April 12.