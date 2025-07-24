There's renewed hope that a recently shuttered glass plant in Charleroi could reopen under a new owner.

The Anchor Hocking-owned glass plant closed in April after 132 years, taking 300 jobs with it.

Gregg Doerfler, the mayor of Charleroi, said a city councilmember was told a new company planned to purchase and reopen the facility and produce glass once again, calling it a "done deal."

At least 250 people would be hired to work at the plant, Doerfler said of his understanding.

"When I heard all this, I was so ecstatic that we were going to get them back that I didn't know what to do," Doerfler said on Thursday.

He said he does not know the name of the company buying the plant, but he does not expect the plant to make Pyrex glass like it did before.

The April closing of the plant had been delayed multiple times before shutting down.

"Heartbreaking, disappointing to know all them workers are gonna lose their jobs," Doerfler said. "There's definitely some that have moved on, but maybe they can get some of them back."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that sources close to the deal say a new owner is in talks to acquire and reopen the glass plant, though a deal has not been finalized.

A union rep for plant workers told KDKA-TV that nothing has been communicated with them. Doerfler said he's held out hope over the past few months that the plant could reopen.

"I didn't think it would happen this quick. They just closed in April, and here we are in July and we're talking about it again," Doerfler said. "It's really a good thing."