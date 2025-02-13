Charleroi glass plant's closing pushed back, workers relieved but confused

The closure of the Anchor Hocking Glass plant in Charleroi has been pushed back once again, this time at the 11th hour.

The company's COO informed United Steelworkers union representative James Watt Thursday that the plant would stay open an additional three months until May, Watt said.

"I was pleasantly surprised," Watt said.

Watt represents plant employees in plant employees.

The plant had been set to shut down Friday. Workers on the day shift Wednesday had been told it would be their last day.

"Membership is confused," Watt said. "Some of them cleaned out their lockers yesterday, anticipating not reporting back to work again. So it was a very somber union meeting last night. But then there's now some elation due to the fact that folks will be working for some time longer."

With a 14 million dollar payroll and more than 200 jobs, he said the plant is important to the local economy.

"There are family members, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers and children of the same family that work at that plant, and that's what we want to continue to do in Charleroi," Watt said.

They just signed an extension of their collective bargaining agreements, bringing with it a 10 percent raise for employees, Watt said.

He added the COO shared that allowing the plant to stay open is strong sales and market forces.

He said if the demand continues, there is a good possibility the plant can stay open.

"Hopefully they'll get another three months, and another three months," Watt said. "We'll be there as long as their skills are needed and that plant needs to run."

He says they will take a look at anything and everything they can do to keep the plant running.