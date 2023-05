Recent graduate from Univ. of Dayton killed after car falls on top of him

Recent graduate from Univ. of Dayton killed after car falls on top of him

Recent graduate from Univ. of Dayton killed after car falls on top of him

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Dayton has announced the death of a graduate from Pittsburgh just hours after he received his degree.

Ian Brunner was 22 years old.

News reports out of Dayton say that Brunner was working on his car on Sunday night and became trapped under it when the jack apparently collapsed.