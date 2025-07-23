Raspberry Chipotle Shrimp Skewers recipe | Cooking with Rania

This summer is a scorcher, and the last thing you want to do is heat up the kitchen. This week, Rania Harris has a recipe for chipotle shrimp skewers that are great for grilling.

Raspberry Chipotle Shrimp Skewers

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

12 ounces large shrimp peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon barbecue seasoning

½ cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup seedless raspberry preserves

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from can of chipotle peppers

Directions:

Soak 4-6 wooden skewers for at least 10 minutes in water to prevent burning.

Skewer shrimp, allowing enough space for each piece to lay fully on the grill.

Brush lightly with oil and sprinkle evenly with seasoning.

In a separate bowl whisk together barbecue sauce, raspberry preserves and adobo sauce.

Preheat a gas grill to about 400 - 450 degrees

Place shrimp on grill for about 2-3 minutes per side until cooked through.

Brush with barbecue sauce blend and let sit on grill for another minute or so on each side to heat through and caramelize.

Remove from grill and serve with remaining barbecue sauce if desired.

Serves: 4