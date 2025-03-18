East Liberty man accused of multiple bank robberies sentenced to nearly a decade in prison

A man from East Liberty, accused of robbing several local banks, will now spend nine years in prison and then three years of supervised release.

Rashon Coleman was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Coleman was arrested in April for robbing two banks in Shadyside. When he committed the alleged robberies, he walked into the bank, shoved a white, plastic grocery bag appearing to contain a firearm at the teller, and demanded $50,000 in cash.

The following day, he entered another bank and shouted - ordering everyone to the ground and threatening to shoot them.

A month later, he robbed another bank in a similar fashion.

Once he was taken into custody, he confessed to the robberies.

The then-29-year-old Coleman was on work release when he robbed the Shadyside bank. According to court paperwork, he was out on an approved shopping trip when the robbery took place.

When police found him walking down the street from one of the robberies, they found him to be in possession of a bag containing a toy gun and large amounts of cash.