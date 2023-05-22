Watch CBS News
Accused bank robber arrested again after escaping from rehab facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man accused of robbing two banks last month has been arrested and is back behind bars for committing the same crime again.

Police say Rashon Coleman was arrested in April for robbing two banks in Shadyside -- and on Sunday, he was arrested again for going back and robbing the same bank.

According to police, Coleman escaped from a rehab facility on Saturday and went to the PNC Bank along Centre Avenue, where police say he demanded money from bank tellers, getting away with around $25,000.

Officers found Coleman and arrested him down the road at the FedEx building.

Coleman is now behind bars and is facing felony robbery charges.

