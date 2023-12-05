Rankin Police Chief Jeremi Gregory dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rankin Police Chief Jeremi Gregory has died.

In a post on Facebook, the borough said Gregory died on Tuesday.

"It is with such sadness to make this post," the post said. "Chief you will be greatly missed and remembered by all."

No other information was released.

In July, council members in Rankin passed a motion to form a regional police department with other local communities. The new Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department plans to cover East Pittsburgh, North Braddock and Rankin.

The plan for the department is to hire 12 full-time and some part-time officers. The police headquarters will be located in North Braddock. The department is currently looking for a police chief.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said on Tuesday, "We have been covering Rankin Borough for some time on and off. We will be monitoring and patrolling the area 24/7 as of today until future expansions or decisions from the township and local areas."