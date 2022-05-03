Tanker truck crashes over hillside near Rankin Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tanker truck has crashed over a hillside at the Rankin Bridge.

The crash happened near the bridge in the area of River Road, near the train tracks.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The scene from NewsChopper 2 shows a broken guardrail on a ramp under the bridge and the tanker truck on its side on the hill between the roadway and the train tracks.

Workers are out directing traffic as ambulances are on the scene at the bridge.

(Photo Credit: Erika Stanish/KDKA)



Norfolk Southern and the Allegheny County Hazmat team have been notified.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.