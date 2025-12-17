Festive brie bites | Cooking with Rania

Here's Rania's recipe for festive brie bites.

Ingredients:

8 ounce wheel of brie

¼ cup honey

12 pretzel sticks

1/3 cup candied pecans, chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries, chopped

½ cup parsley, chopped

Directions:

Cut the Brie wheel into 6 sections and then slice the sections down the middle, creating 12 perfect "tree" triangles.

Finely chop the candied pecans, dried cranberries and parsley together. Using a very thin metal or wooden skewer, gently push the skewer into the base of the "tree" triangle, just to get a small opening started. Gently push the pretzel up into the opening that you created, to form the trunk of the "tree".

Dip the sticky flat side of the tree into the honey and them into the pecan/cranberry mixture. Serve immediately.

Yield: 12 Christmas tree appetizers