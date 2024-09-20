Workers, leaders rally to save at Charleroi glass plant

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A rally to save jobs echoed in Charleroi on Friday morning.

With the Anchor Hocking plant announcing its closure earlier this month, workers and borough leaders are calling on the company to reconsider.

About 100 or so people gathered right across the railroad tracks from the plant on Friday morning. For them, this is more than just a livelihood. For some people, it's family. It's how they buy a house, car or take a vacation.

"You have numerous moms, dads, brothers, sisters, twin sisters that work in this plant," plant union vice president Daniele Byrne said.

They, along with borough leaders, called on Corelle Brands and Anchor Hocking to reconsider closing the plant and moving machinery and jobs to Lancaster, Ohio.

The workers and elected leaders called on company leadership to sit down with them and work this out.

"Mark Eichhorn, CEO of Corelle Brands, you picked a fight with the wrong people. We aren't going away quietly.. ... negotiate with all these hardworking men and women," Charleroi Councilmember Larry Celaschi said.

With a vicious election cycle underway, politics made its way into the rally. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick was there to show support, while local leaders called out U.S. Senator Bob Casey for what they feel is inaction by his office.

"These aren't numbers on a balance sheet. These aren't even just about jobs. These are about communities, families and lives," McCormick said.

The United Steel Workers Union, which represents the plant's workers, called McCormick a hypocrite, accusing him of cutting jobs at his companies. Senator Casey said corporate greed is behind this move. He sent a letter to Anchor Hocking's CEO but has not heard back yet.

"What were the financial underpinnings of this decision or it is the usual Wall Street cut jobs and run roughshod over a community to make a buck," Sen. Casey said over Zoom.

According to the borough manager, he has been in touch with companies that could move into the factory if they are not able to keep the current company there.