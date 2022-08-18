Watch CBS News
Local News

Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.

The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.

Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.

Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'

An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 1:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.