Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain showers may impact Pirates home opener, flood watches now in place for weekend

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/4)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/4) 02:53

Any Alert Days Ahead?  There are a couple of potential FAWDs. I suspect Saturday will be a FAWD due to the chance of storms on Saturday morning, coupled with the possibility of big rain totals. 

Aware: Yesterday was the second wettest day of the year so far with Pittsburgh recording 1.04 inches of rain. 

pittsburghareaforecast404.png
Pittsburgh-area forecast: April 4, 2025. KDKA Weather Center
homeopener404.png
Pirates' home opener temperatures: April 4, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

More rain is in the forecast for Friday. You'll get used to it as I only have one completely dry day in my forecast over the next week, and that day is Wednesday. Besides that, look for several days of rain. Just because there is rain in the forecast doesn't mean the day will be a washout. Friday is a perfect example of that. We saw overnight light rain. We will see just an isolated chance for showers in the morning after 8 a.m. through around 6 p.m. Then we will see a brief period of storms followed by fairly widespread rain falling throughout the area through the overnight hours. So for dog walking purposes, Friday afternoon is the time to go do it.  Want to get in a nice afternoon run?  Friday afternoon is again the time to do it.

fawdheadlines404.png
First Alert Weather headlines: April 4, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances will remain on Saturday and Sunday, where the rain will be relentless at times. We could see one or two places recording upwards of 4 inches of rain when you include Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday potential rain totals. Friday morning, a flood watch was issued for the weekend through Sunday where we could see an additional 2 inches - 3 inches of rain on top of the 1.5 inches we have already seen.

watcheswarnings404.png
Watches and warnings: April 4, 2025. KDKA Weather Center
rainfallestimates404.png
Rainfall estimates: April 4, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

In the long-range, temperatures plummet on Sunday with snow chances back on Monday and Tuesday. We are looking at more snow than you are probably thinking with about 1.5 inches of snow expected to fall.

7dayforecast404.png
The 7-Day Forecast: April 4, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.