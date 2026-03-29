Pittsburgh temperatures warm up on Sunday, but rain chances increase all week

Now that our winds are coming from the south, we will see temperatures warming nicely today.

High temperatures in our area - March 29, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Highs in many cases will return to the 60s.

However, there is a tradeoff. We will not see as much sunshine today as we did to start the weekend.

More warming is on the way, but with Monday's warm front, we will see a few showers developing.

There are better chances for this to happen north of the city, but everyone will have the chance for a spotty shower. This will not be a washout.

That warm front will keep the temperatures on a very warm note for the last days of March and the start of April.

High temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Unfortunately, the moisture streaming in with the warmer air will keep the atmosphere unsettled.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This means several waves of rain will be around in the new week.