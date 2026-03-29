Pittsburgh temperatures warm up on Sunday, but rain chances increase all week
Now that our winds are coming from the south, we will see temperatures warming nicely today.
Highs in many cases will return to the 60s.
However, there is a tradeoff. We will not see as much sunshine today as we did to start the weekend.
More warming is on the way, but with Monday's warm front, we will see a few showers developing.
There are better chances for this to happen north of the city, but everyone will have the chance for a spotty shower. This will not be a washout.
That warm front will keep the temperatures on a very warm note for the last days of March and the start of April.
Unfortunately, the moisture streaming in with the warmer air will keep the atmosphere unsettled.
This means several waves of rain will be around in the new week.