Rain chance returns on Friday, staying around for most of the weekend

Any Alert Days Ahead? None at all.

Aware: No snow for Pirates home opener with warm weather expected

Rain chances return on Friday. We should see a fairly wet pattern over the next two weeks with model ensemble data showing just over 3 inches of rain falling over the next 14 days. That's basically a month's worth of rain falling in just that two-week window, which is impressive.

14-day rain ensemble: March 28, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

First up is Friday's rain. It doesn't look like it is going to be that much, maybe a tenth of an inch of rain. We may somehow double that total on Saturday but the rain chance for Saturday is really confined to after sunset. Sunday rain totals will likely be around a quarter of an inch. So while we have a chance for rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday, our rain totals for those days won't be much at all. Rain chances really pick up next week, with Monday and Wednesday having the best chances for seeing rain totals of more than a half inch over a 24 hour period.

Pittsburgh area forecast: March 28, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will also be warming up over the next couple of days with highs on Friday hitting the mid-60s. Highs on Saturday will be up near 80 degrees. I have us hitting the mid-70s on Sunday with rain keeping temperatures down a little lower than what we will see on Saturday. Scattered rain will keep Monday highs in the upper 60s, with Monday's low being reached at the end of the day. Monday and Tuesday should be windy with falling temperatures throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will rebound, jumping to the mid-60s on Wednesday with highs in the 70s on Thursday. The Pirates' home opener is looking warm (no snow!!) with highs up near 70 degrees according to the National Blend Of Models. GFS Ensemble data shows highs only near 60 degrees though, so opening day temperatures are not locked in. Another ensemble suite, the EURO, shows highs up near 70 also for Friday.

The 7-Day Forecast: March 28, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

