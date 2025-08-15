Rabies vaccinations to be distributed by air and by hand in Allegheny County this weekend

If you see low-flying helicopters in the Pittsburgh area today, there's a reason why. Those helicopters and planes are baiting vehicles, and they'll be lowering rabies vaccination bait for animals.

They're expected to be operating fairly slowly as they hover around.

Also, no need to worry about the bait that will be dropped; humans cannot get rabies from it, but you and your pets still should avoid it.

The baits will also be delivered by hand on the ground, and it's all in an effort to keep the disease low.

Should you come across this bait, leave it alone, or if it is somewhere easily accessible by pets or children, put on a glove and toss it deeper into cover.

If pets find the bait and eat it, it is safe, but they may have an upset stomach if too much is consumed. If your pet gets sick, contact a veterinarian.

As for us humans, should you end up touching the bait with a bare hand, be sure to wash it off as soon as possible with soap and hot water.

Rabid raccoons in Allegheny County have steadily declined over the past 20 years due in part to a massive, multi-state rabies vaccination program led by the USDA's Wildlife Service in partnership with Allegheny County.

You can learn more about this program and how long it will be taking place this week on the Allegheny County website at this link.