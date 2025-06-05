8 rabbits dumped, left to "slow death" in Armstrong County

A humane officer is asking the public for help after eight rabbits were dumped and left to a "very long, slow death" in Armstrong County.

Armstrong County humane officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell is trying to find whoever is responsible for abandoning eight Angora rabbits on a gas well road at Keystone Lake in Rural Valley.

The bunnies were found by a family who had gone fishing. They called 911 and O'Donnell was called in to investigate.

(Photos provided by Chris Jirak O'Donnell)

"This was an incredibly cruel act. These animals had no chance of survival. And, the rabbits' conditions would likely have made it a very long, slow death," O'Donnell said in a new release.

The rabbits were taken to BunRabit's Rescue in Greensburg. There, manager Nichole Gunderson spent hours shaving and treating the rabbits. Under their matted fur, O'Donnell said Gunderson found bite wounds, thin bodies and a broken toe. Veterinary treatment for the bunnies is being arranged.

Abandoning the rabbits without food or vet care could result in misdemeanor charges. Depending on the veterinary exam results, those responsible could even face felonies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact humane officer O'Donnell at humaneofficerac@gmail.com or by calling 724-954-9515.