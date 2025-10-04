Steelers or Eagles, Aaron Rodgers, the Tush Push, and who is the best team | Pennsylvania fans weigh in

Have you ever wondered what the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania really thinks about its sports franchises, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Penguins, and all the rest?

Well, thanks to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, they found that Steelers fans believe signing Aaron Rodgers was the correct decision, and that the NFL shouldn't ban the Eagles' signature play, The Tush Push.

Aaron Rodgers signed to a one-year deal in Pittsburgh

After the retirement of Steelers' legend Ben Roethlisberger, the team has been looking for the answer under center, and it has included names such as Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields.

This year, the Steelers once again turned to an aging veteran in Aaron Rodgers, signing him to a one-year, $13.6 million deal.

Quinnipiac's poll found that among Steelers fans in Pennsylvania, 52% believe signing him was the correct decision, while 33% think it was the incorrect decision. Nationwide, among NFL fans, 43% believe it was the right move.

"Aaron Rodgers remains one of the NFL's most polarizing players," said Brittani Webb, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Media Studies, Quinnipiac University School of Communications. "His on-field achievements and off-field controversies divide fans. Now, as the league's oldest active player, it's understandable why fans across Pennsylvania are torn on his signing being the right or wrong move."

Who will Pennsylvania root for in an all-Pennsylvania Super Bowl?

With the Steelers in the AFC and the Eagles in the NFC, meeting in the playoffs could happen only one way - the Super Bowl.

The Eagles currently reign as Super Bowl champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February, 40-22.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are looking for simply a playoff victory, which they haven't experienced since defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round 18-16 in 2016.

So, if the two teams were to meet on the sport's biggest stage, who would Pennsylvania be rooting for?

According to Quinnipiac's findings, the Eagles would be the overwhelming favorites, 53-37.

Which team do Pennsylvanians think is the best?

Recency bias certainly played a role in the poll, but given a list of all the professional teams in Pennsylvania, the Eagles were the runaway winners, coming in a 48%.

The Steelers came in a distant second, 20%, and in third was the Philadelphia Phillies at 10%. No other team was able to reach into the double digits.

Meanwhile, when asked which teams are the worst, the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the list at 23% followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at 15%.

Keep pushing tushes - Pennsylvanians don't want a ban

The Tush Push, the famed Eagles play, has been a hot topic of discussion in football circles, with many saying it's an unfair advantage, while others say it's just football.

When asked, Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly said it shouldn't be banned. 72% of respondents said the play should be allowed, with only 16% saying it should be banned.

"When questions arose about whether or not to ban the Tush Push, the NFL said no," said Nick Pietruszkiewicz, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Program Director of Sports Communications, Quinnipiac University. "NFL fans in Pennsylvania clearly agree with that sentiment. Just because other teams can't stop it isn't a good enough reason to get rid of it.

You can read the complete poll and results on the Quinnipiac website at this link.