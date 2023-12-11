Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill his 7-year-old son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of threatening to kill his 7-year-old son while armed with a gun.

The Quarryville Police Department in Lancaster County said in a news release on Nov. 5 that James Traynor was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children, one count of intimidation of a witness/victim, one count of simple assault by physical menace, two counts of terroristic threats and one count of harassment in connection with the incident.

The Quarryville Borough Police Department said it learned of what happened on April 6 at a home on South Church Street. After an investigation, while disciplining his child police said that Traynor brandished a gun and threatened to kill the young boy. Police said Traynor then threatened his son to not report what happened.

According to court documents obtained by CBS 21, the boy told police that he got in trouble at school and his father got mad at him. CBS 21, citing the court documents, said Traynor repeatedly asked his son if he wanted to die while holding the gun in one hand and the boy in the other. Traynor reportedly also made it clear to his son that the gun was loaded.

The boy was let go, according to CBS 21, when he repeatedly answered that he did not want to die.

The father was arrested on Dec. 5 and was taken to the Lancaster County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2024.