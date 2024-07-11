PUC set to vote on Pennsylvania American Water rate hike request

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission is set to hold a crucial vote surrounding a rate hike request by Pennsylvania American Water.

If the PUC decides to pass the proposed hikes coming from Pennsylvania American Water, you could see an increase in both your water and sewage bills.

The proposed rate increases are nearly 25% for residents and up to 60% for businesses.

This comes after several public hearings earlier this year where folks argued that the rate increases are too much. It would be the second rate increase in two years.

Last year, the hike was 19% for businesses.

The company says the increased rates would help pay for $1 billion in upgrades to pipes, water treatment stations, and sewers both this year and next.

Pennsylvania American Water services approximately two million customers throughout the state, including a large area south and west of the city of Pittsburgh.

A map shows the places and areas that Pennsylvania American Water provides service to. Pennsylvania American Water

Some areas that Pennsylvania American services include McKeesport, Sewickley, Washington, Munhall, New Castle, Bethel Park, Bridgeville, and McMurray.

The meeting and vote will be livestreamed from Harrisburg at 10:00 a.m.