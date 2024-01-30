Public hearing held in Port Vue over proposed Pennsylvania American Water Company rate hike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first of several public hearings was held on Monday night in Port Vue over a recent rate increase request from the Pennsylvania American Water Company.

If approved, rates would go up almost 25%.

The company says it would help pay for $1 billion in upgrades to pipes, water treatment stations, and sewers over this year and the next.

Several people who spoke at the hearing say it's just too much.

"Currently, I have two part-time jobs and a full-time job and I'm barely making ends meet," said Cynthia Karaffa. "So, I'm just curious where you expect the general public and individuals to get money to pay for this very large rate increase."

"Our residents and I can't afford these rate increases," said David Deliman. "My next move will probably be out of Port Vue and out of Allegheny County altogether."

The state's Public Utility Commission will decide on the increase by August.