Public meetings scheduled on PRT project throughout Pittsburgh

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will hold two public meetings on its upcoming Downtown-Uptown-Oakland Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The project involves replacing old bus stations and switching up some routes to improve reliability. The PRT is also talking about creating specific bus and bike lanes between downtown Pittsburgh and Oakland.

"It'll help with capacity issues and better timing," spokesperson Adam Brandolph said. "It'll get people from Highland Park and Hazelwood and parts of the Mon Valley through Oakland and into downtown in a more efficient manner."

The meetings are on Aug. 2 and Aug. 11. Click here for more.

