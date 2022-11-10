PTL Links: November 10, 2022
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
- Pittsburgh Robotics Network
- 2022 Discovery Day
- big Burrito Group
- Gobblerito Season at Mad Mex
- Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
- Shine for Shelterbox
- Rich-Mar Rotary Club
- Donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PTL Weekend Guide
- Sean Collier
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- "Frankenstein" at the New Hazlett Theater
- Three Rivers Film Festival
- Comedy Night at Kingfly
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.