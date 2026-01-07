2 PRT projects to affect Pittsburgh light rail service starting next week

Two Pittsburgh Regional Transit projects starting next week will impact light rail service.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 14, the multi-year rail grinding program will resume, this time focusing on the Red Line between Overbrook Junction and Allegheny Station. The three-year project began in 2025, which typically runs from January through March.

While crews are on site, rail cars will single-track through the work zones. Riders are advised to look for station signage indicating when a platform is temporarily out of service and board all inbound and outbound rail cars from the opposite side.

Grinding will take place Wednesdays through Sundays, with most of the work occurring overnight between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. However, grinding for the first section, from Overbrook Junction to Mt. Lebanon Station, will be performed during daylight hours from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a PRT media release.

What is rail grinding?

Rail grinding helps keep the light rail system in working condition, PRT says, by using a specialized machine to create friction from grinding stones to smooth and restore the railhead while removing defects. This technique helps extend the lifespan of the rails and reduces wear on the railcar wheels.

While the grinder is at work, riders may see sparks fly, which is a normal part of the process. PRT says contractors have safety measures in place to ensure a controlled operation.

More information about the project can be found at this link.

Downtown tunnel closures

The rail grinding project will also be coordinated with the weekend closures of the Downtown subway tunnel to combine efforts in the area and reduce the impact on riders.

Light rail service in Downtown Pittsburgh will be suspended for eight consecutive weekends, tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 16, for electrical maintenance.

Work will begin each Friday at 8 p.m. and continue until the start of service on every Monday until March 9. The schedule is dependent on special events, including potential playoff games at Acrisure Stadium.

Steel Plaza and Wood Street stations will be closed each weekend and will reopen at the start of service each Monday.

During the work, inbound rail service will end at First Avenue Station. Riders traveling farther inbound should exit at First Avenue Station and board a shuttle bus that will serve Steel Plaza, Wood Street, and Gateway stations. From Gateway, riders can board rail cars to North Side and Allegheny stations.

From the North Shore, rail service will end at Gateway Station. Riders should exit the rail car at Gateway Station and board a shuttle bus that will serve Wood Street, Steel Plaza, and First Avenue stations. Riders continuing to the South Hills should then proceed to the First Avenue Station platform to board outbound rail cars.

Riders should allow for at least 20 minutes of additional travel time.