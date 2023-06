PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is showing off its Pride this month!

A Pride-themed train was spotted on the 'T' on the Silver Line on Sunday night.

Mike Darnay/KDKA

The inclines are also carrying Pride flags.

Our #PrideMonth vehicles are back for the month of June! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/PGEu3GZjnM — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 2, 2023

PRT says their Pride vehicles are back for the month of June.