Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Regional Transit gets "pickled" for new rider etiquette campaign

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pickles the center of new Pittsburgh Regional Transit campaign
Pickles the center of new Pittsburgh Regional Transit campaign 00:27

For riders of Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses and rails, the service is hoping to make the experience a little less "salty." 

On Tuesday, PRT announced its new courtesy campaign: "Rider etiquette, it's a big dill." The new campaign features pickles as a way to remind riders to be kind to their fellow travelers. 

pickle-dstr-x1200.png
Don't sour the ride! A new anti-littering campaign sign to soon be seen on PRT buses and light rail cars.  Pittsburgh Regional Transit

"We've all had that ride—the one with the booming music, the seat-hogging commuter, or the unexpected cloud of vape smoke," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "These might not be the biggest problems in the world, but they can definitely sour a trip. This campaign is a fun, lighthearted way to remind everyone that a little courtesy goes a long way."

Pittsburgh is certainly no stranger to loving pickles, from Heinz to the iconic Picklesburgh, the campaign's messages were inspired by rider feedback gathered over the year. Then, PRT teamed with Red House Communications to create signage with clever slogans such as "Don't put us in a pickle" and "They'd relish the seat." 

Beginning this month, the signs will start appearing on buses and in light rail cars across the city. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.