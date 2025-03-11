Pittsburgh Regional Transit gets "pickled" for new rider etiquette campaign

For riders of Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses and rails, the service is hoping to make the experience a little less "salty."

On Tuesday, PRT announced its new courtesy campaign: "Rider etiquette, it's a big dill." The new campaign features pickles as a way to remind riders to be kind to their fellow travelers.

Don't sour the ride! A new anti-littering campaign sign to soon be seen on PRT buses and light rail cars. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

"We've all had that ride—the one with the booming music, the seat-hogging commuter, or the unexpected cloud of vape smoke," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "These might not be the biggest problems in the world, but they can definitely sour a trip. This campaign is a fun, lighthearted way to remind everyone that a little courtesy goes a long way."

Pittsburgh is certainly no stranger to loving pickles, from Heinz to the iconic Picklesburgh, the campaign's messages were inspired by rider feedback gathered over the year. Then, PRT teamed with Red House Communications to create signage with clever slogans such as "Don't put us in a pickle" and "They'd relish the seat."

Beginning this month, the signs will start appearing on buses and in light rail cars across the city.