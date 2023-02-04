PRT offering big discount for ride passes for businesses, multi-family homes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is introducing a pilot program.
It's letting businesses and multi-family building managers buy unlimited ride passes for employees or residents, at a major discount.
Rather than $97,50 a month, it'll just cost $25. That's a 74-percent discount.
It's offered to businesses with 10 or more employees, multi-family homes or buildings with 10 or more. You can apply now on the PRT website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.