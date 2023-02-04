Watch CBS News
PRT offering big discount for ride passes for businesses, multi-family homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is introducing a pilot program.

It's letting businesses and multi-family building managers buy unlimited ride passes for employees or residents, at a major discount.

Rather than $97,50 a month, it'll just cost $25. That's a 74-percent discount.

It's offered to businesses with 10 or more employees, multi-family homes or buildings with 10 or more. You can apply now on the PRT website

