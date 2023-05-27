PRT approves new contract for several IBEW employees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit has approved a new contract for 60 of its employees.
According to a report in the Pittsburgh Union Progress, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will get 10-percent raises spread over the next three years.
Employees who worked through the pandemic get a dollar-an-hour bonus of up to $4,000.
The deal means the transit agency has secured contracts with 2,500 employees through 2025.
