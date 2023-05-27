Watch CBS News
PRT approves new contract for several IBEW employees

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit has approved a new contract for 60 of its employees. 

According to a report in the Pittsburgh Union Progress, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will get 10-percent raises spread over the next three years. 

Employees who worked through the pandemic get a dollar-an-hour bonus of up to $4,000. 

The deal means the transit agency has secured contracts with 2,500 employees through 2025. 

