Protecting a parent's pocketbook - where to find the best deals for back-to-school shopping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As we continue to have our eye on back-to-school, I've got some "buy/don't buy" advice for the parents out there.

You obviously want to get what your child wants or needs, but when you shop can make a serious financial difference. We also all want to stretch our back-to-school dollars but doing so might require some out-of-the-box thinking.

The first question is the obvious one - do you shop online or do you shop in-store?

"Most retailers that have both a brick-and-mortar and an online presence will match one or the other," explained Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert with TrueTrae.com. "Easier to do that in-store, of course."

Bodge, the professional shopping expert, said if you're looking for something hyper-specific, don't wait too long.

"I do worry that if people wait too long, they might miss out on the best selection, the most colorful, fun things that they want," she said.

That includes things like a backpack with a specific character, which, speaking of backpacks, Bodge said a place like Dollar General is a great spot for that - saying they are as low as $5 and they're really fun and colorful.

Now, if the need is more specific, Bodge said to wait for more deals because later on those things aren't as specific and they'll go on sale.

While the deals on electronics may be good now, they will come and go over the next month.

"You can order refurbished tech if they do need a laptop or tablet, that's something else [to consider,]" Bodge said.

As for clothing, the summer summer clothing sales will get you to October but for colder weather apparel, Bodge said to wait until after school begins.

No matter your budget, Bodge suggests starting very simply.

"I would start my shipping at a Goodwill or a Salvation Army," she said. "See if you can find some gently-used items that look like new that your kids can wear and then go to the stores to buy things that are new."

Plus, as all parents know, be prepared for the desire reboot.

"Your kid will inevitably come home and say, 'Oh, my gosh, mom, you know my friends are wearing these jeans and I don't have that style, I want to wear that style, too,'" Bodge said.

A couple of final tips that Bodge leaves us with - if it's not on sale, ask store employees if it's going to be or if there are coupons coming. Kids going to college should check with their future roommates to make sure not everyone is buying an air purifier or other dorm goods. Lastly, for teens and tweens, give them a certain amount of money and let them shop for themselves, but with some gentle guidance.