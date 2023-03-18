Prosecutors reportedly dismiss former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky's appeal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - State prosecutors are dismissing Jerry Sandusky's latest effort to get a new trial.

According to a report from PennLive, prosecutors said his latest appeal is nothing more than a variation of a theme that has already been thoroughly litigated.

His defense argued in an earlier filing that newly discovered evidence showed police were coaching people into making accusations against the former Penn State Football assistant.

Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 on child sex abuse charges.

He is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.