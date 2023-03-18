Watch CBS News
Local News

Prosecutors reportedly dismiss former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky's appeal

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Jerry Sandusky's appeal rejected
Jerry Sandusky's appeal rejected 00:34

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - State prosecutors are dismissing Jerry Sandusky's latest effort to get a new trial. 

According to a report from PennLive, prosecutors said his latest appeal is nothing more than a variation of a theme that has already been thoroughly litigated. 

His defense argued in an earlier filing that newly discovered evidence showed police were coaching people into making accusations against the former Penn State Football assistant. 

Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 on child sex abuse charges. 

He is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence. 

First published on March 18, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.