Realty group proposes grocery store, retail space and affordable apartments in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a plan for a grocery store, retail space and affordable apartments in Bloomfield,

Imagine walking down Liberty Avenue or driving across the Bloomfield Bridge and seeing the newly proposed Bloomfield Square.

"I don't drive a car, and I do all of my shopping locally," John Carroll said.

He walks almost every day to Community Supermarket, which could soon become Bloomfield Square. A local realty company, Echo, envisions a massive development, with a 28,000-square-foot grocery store on the bottom and five stories of apartments on top. Another space with retail stores would sit next door.

The company did not return KDKA-TV's call on Tuesday, but it has submitted renderings to the city's zoning board.

The proposal also includes 199 underground parking spaces and another 100-plus on the main level. Neighbor Cindy Hank hopes it gets the go-ahead.

"We have a lot of restaurants, but we just need some businesses," Hank said.

She has lived in Bloomfield all her life, just a few houses away from the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Howley Street.

"As long as it can do something for Bloomfield, I'm all in," Hank said.

The proposal is on the zoning board's agenda for Aug. 10.