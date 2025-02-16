Project Sweet Peas gives back to families with babies in the NICU | KD Sunday Spotlight

Inside of UPMC Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh the smallest gifts make the biggest difference. We're talking about bags of gifts delivered by Gina Anetakis. She said, "We really were so grateful for all of the care we received here, from the doctors, from the nurses, from all of the staff here."

She's grateful for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit because of her daughter. Anetakis said, "She was born at 27 weeks, and we spent 75 days here at Magee."

All the babies in the NICU are born prematurely. It's a tough experience for some new parents who are now fielding medical concerns and separation.

"Anytime you leave the hospital without your baby, whether the baby is in the NICU for one day, or long, sometimes people are here for years, it's so unnerving and it's just so unnatural right," Anetakis said, "Knowing what was going on inside there, it was always very stressful, but I knew she was in the best possible care, but being able to come back here and give back and I get notes from mom's which really make a difference."

Those notes thank Anetakis and volunteers of the nonprofit Project Sweet Peas in the greater Pittsburgh area, for supporting families of those premature babies.

From stickers, puzzles, and bracelets it's more than just gift giving. Objects like a "scent heart" are used to carry a parent's smell over to the newborn stuck in hospital settings. "We bring enough [gifts] for everybody in the NICU. So, I have maybe 80 some here," said Anetakis.

One of the recipients of those gifts is new mother, Gloria Mondock. She said her daughter spent nearly two weeks in the NICU. Mondock said, "I'm surprised [about the gift] but it's really nice to know that there are people out there that actually understand what you're going through."

Sometimes not knowing when you can bring your baby home is the hardest part, but the smile of her eyes says it all with this sweet pea surprise. NICU moms with a common bond of having premature babies started the nonprofit.

Magee's NICU Unit Director, Roberta Bell said "[NICU families] They become a part of our family here in the NICU."

In her years of working the NICU at Magee, Bell said she sees the joy the nonprofit brings. Bell said, "Everything that is donated to these families are really appreciated. From the little onesie to the Halloween costumes, I have helped Project Sweet Peas in the past make those costumes."

It's the nonprofit behind the baby surprises supporting the spirits of our youngest patients' parents.

Project Sweet Peas provides more than just gifts. It provides food and fuel funding, bereavement support and memory boxes and resources needed by NICU families.

For more information on Project Sweet Peas you can visit its website.