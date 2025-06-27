Summer camp in Pittsburgh helps teens and young adults serve the community

You don't typically think of summer camps as a place to work or train, but a special initiative in Pittsburgh is giving teens and young adults the skills and knowledge they need for the future.

The Project PEACE summer camp is in its fourth year. Organized by the Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace and supporting non-profits Hosanna House, Sleeping Octopus, and WCDC Strong Families, the program sends youth out in the community to do service projects — like cleaning, landscaping, waste removal, painting, and beautification — all under the guidance of volunteer professionals in those fields.

The young people also learn interpersonal skills and listen to stories from the residents they help. There were 32 participants this year, many of them focusing on jobs in the Wilkinsburg area. Pastor Janet Hellner-Burris is one of the coordinators.

"What it means is giving our young people an opportunity to serve in the community, get to know wonderful people," Hellner-Burris said. "And also get them some skills."

There were also nine teens in Pittsburgh on a mission trip from Chicago. Dwaune Dudley was one of them.

"We [are] showing them we have patience, and we really want to change they narrative on how they think about us."

Duquesne University student Theresa Moore said getting out of her comfort zone has been rewarding.

"Communicating and basically marketing yourself and networking so you can go on to do bigger and better things," Moore said.

During the week-long campaign, all of the campers were also certified in Mental Health First Aid.