Progressive coalition faces biggest challenge in trying to reelect Mayor Gainey

Progressive coalition faces biggest challenge in trying to reelect Gainey in Pittsburgh

A progressive coalition is facing its biggest challenge yet in trying to get Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey reelected.

They've won election after election, becoming the dominant force in local politics. But this is their toughest challenge yet.

In his quest for reelection, Gainey is backed by a powerful machine: the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. It is a coalition of left-leaning community groups called Working Families, Pittsburgh United, OnePA, 1Hood, plus unions like all the branches of the Service Employees International Union.

In the past four years, the progressive coalition has been the organization and money behind the election of Gainey, Congresswoman Summer Lee twice and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam says they've gained power by connecting with the working class and the underprivileged.

"We've been winning because we talk about a message of hope and a message of progress, whereas the traditional old-school Democrats are trying to pull back and get to the past," Hallam said.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "It's a mighty, mighty machine. They've won four big elections, and this will be a real test of whether they are the power."

"A number of big elections in a row," political consultant Mike Butler said, "but here's kind of a pivot point potentially. And now they've been governing for a few years, and people are going to assess are they're doing a good job or not."

Butler says with this election, the progressives face their biggest challenge to date, with Gainey having governed to mixed reviews.

"People like the rhetoric when you're a challenger. Do they like your performance as an incumbent?" Butler said.

Traditional Democrats say the Gainey administration has sputtered and have lined up behind Corey O'Connor, who's getting massive financial support from the building trade unions, who have been dissatisfied with a lack of economic growth, development, and construction in the city.

The election will decide which faction leads the Democratic Party going forward.

"The trade unions think it's more centered around jobs," Butler said. "And I think Mayor Gainey and his coalition think it's more about neighborhood development, and there's tension as to where those priorities ought to be."

But Gainey is running a spirited campaign, drumming up his base and this coalition to get him over the line.

The Primary Election is on May 20.